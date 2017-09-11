Jackson takes two podiums but first win proves elusive

Dominik Jackson may still be waiting for his first win in the Radical Challenge but he continued his run of podium finishes at Brands Hatch.

The Banbury based RAW Motorsports team had ten cars out at Brands Hatch where Jackson also lost out another podium finish after a post-race penalty.

Several Banbury based RAW Motorsports cars were involved in a first corner shunt in the opening race, with Marcelo Marateotto pushed into leader Oliver Barker, also delaying Steve Burgess and putting Barry Liversidge out of the race.

Despite receiving damage Dominik Jackson nursed his car home third, having snatched the place from team-mate John Macleod on the last lap.

Jackson joined a three-car break in race two, when Manchester ran wide on lap six, he pounced to snatch second place. Macleod had another good race too, completing the top six.

Rain was threatening as the third and final race got underway and when it came on lap two, out went Lang, Manchester and RAW’s Marateotto at Clark Curve. Jackson became the new leader but it was behind the safety car and continued through the pitstops before a final five lap sprint.

Jackson surged through to finish second, but a penalty for overtaking behind the safety car dropped him to eighth. Burgess managed to come through to secure fourth on the last lap, with Liversidge in sixth.