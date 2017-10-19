Jackson takes third at Snetterton

Outgoing champion Steve Burgess still had high hopes of finishing this year’s Radical Challenge in second place and his weekend at Snetterton started well for the RAW Motorsport driver.

But Burgess was forced to retire while he was running well in the race and it was his Banbury team-mate Dominik Jackson who took the runners-up spot.

Oliver Barker got the jump at the start of race one with Burgess into second, while Jackson ousted Brian Murphy for fourth on lap two.

Burgess had to be patient and finally made his move on the last lap.

“We were very even and then I had a good run out of Murrays, braked late into Riches and went through on the inside,” he explained after making the decisive move.

Jackson stayed close to the three ahead with a healthy cushion over fifth placed Jack Manchester.

Burgess went for new tyres in the second race. But while they were bedded in Barker got a lead from the start that proved decisive.

Jackson struggled too and had to fight his way passed team-mates Macleod and Elliott Goodman before taking seventh.

Burgess was still hoping for second place in the championship as the final race got underway.

He started in the best possible way with the lead from the start. All was well until lap seven.

“When I came under the bridge into Nelson there was a lot of brake pedal and it was even worse through Coram,” he explained.

“I headed for the pits and I had a broken rear upright, which we tried to replace to get some points still. But we just ran out of time.”

With Burgess out of the running, Jackson shadowed De Sadeleer for fourth when the pit-stop window opened.

An excellent stop got him out in front of the SR1 champion and, with Oliver Barker fighting back from a 20 second extra success penalty, Jackson was in third.

In the final laps of the race, the top four closed up but remained unchanged.

“I had been looking for Steve as I didn’t know he was out. Then I struggled to get passed De Sadeleer, but was right on Jeffrey’s tail at the end,” Jackson concluded after taking the championship runners-up spot.