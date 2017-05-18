Hülkenberg’s sixth place is Renault’s best so far

Renault Sport Formula One Team secured its best ever finishing position of sixth place thanks to a strong drive from Nico Hülkenberg in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Hülkenberg’s finish is one place better than the Enstone team’s previous best, seventh thanks to Kevin Magnussen in last year’s Russian Grand Prix. But team-mate Jolyon Palmer endured a tough race employing a three-stop strategy from 17th to finish in 15th.

Sixth is a great result for us and very rewarding too Nico Hülkenberg

Renault Sport moves to seventh position in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Hülkenberg said: “Sixth is a great result for us and very rewarding too. It’s been our lucky day with some of the top cars out at the start but also later on in the race too, so we clearly benefited from that.

“At the same time, we were there at every opportunity to do a good job and the guys did a great second pit stop to enable us to pass the Sauber. I feel very comfortable in the car but we still have work ahead of us to catch up our closest competitors.”

Palmer said: “We went for an aggressive strategy given my starting position on the grid but it’s fair to say it didn’t bring us the reward we wanted. I wasn’t able to get the pace out of the car when it was needed, however we were going better on the final set of tyres.”

Managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “It was a fantastic race result after a difficult qualifying session. It goes to show, you should never let your head go down and you should always maximise every opportunity.

“Nico took advantage of a great start, the pit crew delivered exactly what was required during the race. We showed good execution of strategy and pit stops and our race pace was better than that of our competitors.”