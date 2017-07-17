Hülkenberg races to season’s best finish for Renault Sport

Renault Sport Formula One Team equalled its highest result of the year as

Hülkenberg started from a season’s best fifth and had a strong race to claim a valuable eight points for the Enstone team. But it was a mixed bag as team-mate Jolyon Palmer had a disappointing end to his home race, forced to stop on the formation lap with a loss of hydraulic pressure.

The Enstone team is now just seven points shy of sixth position in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Hülkenberg said: “We are very happy with the race result, sixth is a big success for the team. We were able to get a good lap in qualifying and then to carry it through to the race.

“We had a strong race pace, and were able to keep ahead of both Force Indias, which is really positive. We lost some power at the end, especially down the straights, which made it easier for Daniel [Ricciardo] to pass me but then we gained back a position from Seb [Vettel] when he had his problem.

“Overall this is a very positive result. The new upgrades worked really well, we were able to push the car and I’m really pleased for the team.”

Palmer said: “Going out at the start of the race is really frustrating. We had a hydraulic leak on the first lap, which is pretty gutting as I think we were in a good position.

“Eleventh with new tyres, a car that was working really well with lots of different options on strategy: all was looking good to get some points.

“I have had so much support all weekend that it would have been sweet to get them here. All the same we can see that the car has taken a step forward but we just need to look at reliability now.”

Managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “We have to say “sorry” to Jo as he finally had the starting position he needed and we all wanted him to get those first points. He almost certainly would have made it if we hadn’t had the problem.

“On the other hand we had a great race with Nico. He drove very well, with no mistakes, good strategy execution and we were a good 30 seconds ahead of both Force Indias.

“Scoring points is a good way to end our 40th anniversary weekend.”