Harris keeps it in the family as she seals national glory

Catherine Harris won the British Championship in her National Ministox at Owlerton Stadium in Sheffield on Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who attends Shipston High School, has raced in the full contact junior formula since she was ten-years-old and this is her biggest success to date.

Harris held her nerve on a tricky shale track, following a downpour of rain, to take the victory.

She comes from a racing family, her father Mick raced Brisca F1 stock cars and her older brothers both race.

This is her final year in the junior formula as she turns 16 in January. She will then progress into Brisca V8 Hotstox and, hopefully eventually, follow her in her father’s and older brother’s footsteps into the big league of Brisca F1 Stockcars.