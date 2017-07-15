Hamilton in pole position for British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position for Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Hamilton’s pole-winning lap of 1:26.600 set a new track qualifying record and was just 0.547 of a second better than runner-up Kimi Räikkönen of Scuderia Ferrari.

It was the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver’s 67th career Formula One pole, putting him one shy of tying Michael Schumacher for the most poles in Formula One history. Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start from fourth.

It was also Hamilton’s sixth pole this season and his third straight at Silverstone, as well as his fifth career pole in the British Grand Prix, matching Jim Clark’s record.

Nico Hülkenberg will start from an excellent sixth on the grid for the Renault Sport Formula One Team. Enstone team-mate Jolyon Palmer will start from 11th.

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen qualified tenth and 17th, respectively.

Magnussen, however, will start 16th after 13th-place qualifier Fernando Alonso takes his McLaren to the back of the field to serve a 30-place grid penalty. Grosjean’s Q3 time was a 1:29.549, which placed him tenth.

An attempt to better that time ended when Grosjean was held up by eventual pole winner Hamilton. Grosjean lost three-tenths of a second to the Mercedes driver and the matter was referred to the FIA race stewards for investigation. Ultimately, the stewards determined Hamilton caused no infraction.