Hamilton closes in on another title for Mercedes

Mercedes AMG Petronas sealed a fourth consecutive FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship following Lewis Hamilton’s victory in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Hamilto’s 62nd career victory means he just needs to finish in the top five in Mexico to claim the F1 Drivers’ Championship for a fourth time while Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

Our target must to be to keep our foot on the gas and win each of the next three races Team boss Toto Wolff

Hamilton said: “There has been an incredible push for this kind of performance this year. We really pulled together more than I have experienced and seen over the last five years to create something quite special.

“It shows the strength of the team and I’m proud to be part of it. We have three more races left this season – and that’s three I want to win.”

Team boss Toto Wolff said: “I am so proud of what has been achieved, winning across a rule change, something has never been done before in the sport. Every team member has dug deeper to find performance, been even more diligent on reliability and this has come together in the most special way.

“We had the quickest car out there in the race, one title down and one more still to win. Our target must to be to keep our foot on the gas and win each of the next three races.”