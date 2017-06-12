Hamilton and Bottas race to one-two in Canada

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas produced a stunning one-two for Mercedes AMG Petronas in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

It was the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver’s 56th career win, his third of the season and his sixth at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Hamilton’s margin of victory was a whopping 19.783 seconds over his Brackley team-mate Bottas.

The victory served as a major boost to Hamilton’s championship aspirations, as he cut 13 points off the lead held by Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who now holds a 12 point margin.

Hamilton said: “It’s been such an incredible weekend. I just couldn’t be happier with how it’s gone and I’m so grateful for this result.

“We came away from Monaco and we were scratching our heads but we pulled together and look what we achieved. We came here with a much better understanding of the car and we delivered a real blow to the Ferraris.

“Valtteri did a fantastic job too and this is our first one-two finish together, we’ve scored a big load of solid points and it’s well deserved. It’s crazy to think I had my first pole and win here ten years ago.

“The race actually felt very reminiscent of 2007, in terms of how it unfolded. It’s a long race here, especially when you’re out there on your own, but I knew the car would hold together and it did perfectly.”