Hamilton and Bottas make it a Mercedes one-two at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to win Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver scored his 57th career Formula One victory, his fourth of the season and his fourth in a row at Silverstone. It was also Hamilton’s fifth Formula One triumph in the British Grand Prix, tying him with Jim Clark and Alain Prost for the most British Grand Prix wins.

Hamilton’s margin of victory was a stout 14.063 seconds over his Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The victory significantly boosted Hamilton’s championship effort as he cut 13 points off the lead held by Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. Only a single point now separates the two.

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished 12th and 13th, respectively.

Both drivers were on a one-stop strategy for the 51-lap race around the 5.891-kilometer (3.660-mile), 18-turn track, but the timing of their stops differed drastically.

Nico Hülkenberg finished sixth for the Renault Sport Formula One Team, having started from that position. But there was disappointment for Enstone team-mate Jolyon Palmer who was forced to retire following the warm-up lap.

Ten rounds into the 20-race FIA Formula One World Championship, Haas remains seventh in the constructors standings with 29 points but only three points ahead of eighth-place Renault, which earned eight points via Hulkenberg’s sixth-place result. The gap to sixth-place Toro Rosso held steady at four points, however, as neither Daniil Kvyat nor Carlos Sainz Junior finished among the top ten and in the points. Grosjean and Magnussen stayed 13th and 14th, respectively, in the championship driver standings. Grosjean has 18 points and Magnussen has 11 points.