Haas make their point but Steiner is left disappointed

Despite picking up another point, Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner left Barcelona slightly disappointed not to have got more.

The Banbury team earned another point-paying result when driver Romain Grosjean finished tenth in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona.

It was nearly a double points effort for the Banbury outfit as team-mate Kevin Magnussen ran among the top ten before a cut tyre on the penultimate lap forced him to pit and he finished 14th.

Steiner said: “It was a disappointing end following a good start to the race. We were in good positions, the car was going well on the soft tyres, and then the Virtual Safety Car came out.

“We lost all our momentum, it just came out at the wrong time. We went too early on to the medium tires, not as planned. The medium tyre we just couldn’t get to work.

“The guys lost a few positions and then Kevin had a puncture. The only good thing coming out of here is that we got a point, we should have more, but that’s racing.”

Grosjean said: “It’s good for the team to score a point but a shame for Kevin with his puncture to lose ninth.

“I had a good start, then into turns one and two there were a lot of cars spinning, I had to go on the astro-turf to avoid them. If that hadn’t been the case, I’d have been next to [Nico] Hulkenberg or in front of him and the race would have been different.

“The pace was there on the softs but I was always into traffic. On mediums, I really struggled to get those tyres to work.

“There’s a lot of work we can do. I was happier with the car today than on Saturday but still we have to work hard to get a good run home.”

Magnussen added: “We could have had the points with both cars, so it’s pretty disappointing. There was some contact there with [Daniil] Kvyat, I would have been fine but I got a puncture from the contact.

“I gave it everything I had, if we had finished in the points, that would’ve been a good result for us. I’m very disappointed not to do that.”

Five rounds into the 20-race Formula One schedule, Haas are eighth in the FIAF1 Constructors standings with nine points, five behind seventh-place Renault and four ahead of ninth-place Sauber.

Grosjean is 12th in the driver standings and Magnussen is 14th.