Haas look to maintain points scoring sequence

The Haas F1 Team head to Austria this weekend, having scored four straight point-paying finishes and six on the year to place it seventh in the constructors standings.

The Banbury team has a three-point margin over eighth-place Renault while sixth-place Toro Rosso is 12 points ahead.

In last year’s Austrian Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean finished a strong seventh to pick up six points. Returning to the Red Bull Ring has him and team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who finished seventh two weeks ago in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ready to ring in another points haul.

But scoring points in 2017 has proven to be an exceptional challenge due in large part to an exceptional midfield. The stalwarts of Formula One – Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull – remain as strong as ever.

But the gap between the midfield runners of Force India, Williams, Toro Rosso, Haas F1 Team, Renault, Sauber and McLaren is finite. All have scored points and, oftentimes, the team that seemed to have the edge one weekend is playing catch up the next.