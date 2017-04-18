Haas are heading to Russia with more points in the bag

Banbury’s Haas F1 Team head to Russia later this month on the back of another top ten finish.

For the second race running, the Banbury team scored a points-paying result as Romain Grosjean delivered an eighth place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It’s a tight battle and, again, we got four points from here Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner

Grosjean’s eighth place was his fifth top ten finish in six career Formula One starts at Bahrain. Grosjean finished fifth in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix for what remains the team’s best result in 24 Formula One races.

Banbury team-mate Kevin Magnussen did not have the opportunity to vie for points.

After rising from his 20th place starting spot to 15th, Magnussen’s race ended after eight laps when an electronics issue cut his car’s power supply, forcing him to pull off at turn eight.

The Banbury team remains seventh in the constructor standings with eight points, four behind sixth-place Toro Rosso and six ahead of eighth placed Renault. Grosjean and Magnussen are tied for tenth in the driver standings with four points apiece.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “It was a bittersweet race with one driver in the points and one with a DNF.

“We know where we are, we were not strong enough for [Sergio] Perez (Force India) but we were good enough to beat [Nico] Hulkenberg (Renault). It’s a tight battle and, again, we got four points from here.”

Grosjean said: “It was a pretty good race. I made a decent start and my first stint was pretty good but it was tough to stay behind the Renault.

“Then we had the bad luck with the safety car, as we’d pitted just before. I saw [Sergio] Perez come out and I thought, ‘How did he come out in front of me when he’d been ten seconds behind?’

“He gained 12 seconds with the safety car and that cost a position. At the restart I struggled a little bit with the top speed.

“But, eventually, we made the right strategy call and pushed on the good laps with some great overtaking manoeuvres. But it’s good to be here scoring points.”

Magnussen added: “The car stopped for some reason, it happened suddenly, just the power disappeared.

“Conditions until then were pretty good, the tyre wear was a bit lower and it was easier on brakes. It would’ve been a good race.

“I’m happy with the car. It’s running in the points, we’ve had three straight weekends where the car has been in points positions so I’m looking forward to that continuing.”