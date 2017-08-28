Grosjean snatches another points-paying result in Belgium Grand Prix

Haas F1 Team nabbed a strong, point-paying result in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix with driver Romain Grosjean finishing seventh at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Team-mate Kevin Magnussen was poised to join Grosjean in the top ten until running wide at the chicane in the final corner on lap 33, dropping from ninth to 17th. Magnussen rallied in the waning laps to finish 15th.

Winning the Belgian Grand Prix from pole was three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver scored his 58th career Formula One victory, his fifth of the season and his third at Spa. Hamilton’s margin of victory was 2.358 seconds over Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The victory significantly boosted Hamilton’s championship effort as he cut seven points off the lead held by Vettel, who currently has only a seven-point advantage over the Brackley team’s driver.

Grosjean now has 24 points and Magnussen has 11 points, with the duo 12th and 14th, respectively, in the championship driver standings.

The point-paying performance was crucial for Haas, as the tight midfield became increasingly tighter after Belgium. The Banbury team remains seventh in the constructors standings but gained on sixth-place Toro Rosso even while ceding ground to eighth-placed Renault.

Nico Hulkenberg was able to keep his car one spot ahead of Grosjean to finish sixth for the Enstone-based Renault Sport F1 Team.

Haas came into Belgium with a three-point margin over Renault but leave with only a one-point advantage. Toro Rosso, however, was ten points ahead before Sunday but the six points earned by Grosjean halved the deficit. Fifth-placed Williams saw its gap to Haas cut from 16 points to just ten as neither of its drivers finished in the points.

Eight races remain in the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, with the next event coming Sept. 1-3 with the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.