Grosjean picks up more points for Haas in Canada

For the third straight race and the fifth time in the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, Haas F1 Team earned a point-paying result when Romain Grosjean finished tenth in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix Sunday.

Banbury team-mate Kevin Magnussen augmented the effort with a tenacious 12th place drive at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

At the start the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz Jnr cut across the nose of Grosjean’s Haas VF-17 as the field entered turn three and contact was made.

Grosjean headed to the pits for a new nose wing but the team kept on its planned one-stop strategy, forcing him to manage the set of supersofts for the remainder of the race.

Magnussen rose as high as eighth but passed the McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne during a Virtual Safety Car period, earning a five-second penalty.

It appeared that 11th and 13th would be the Banbury team’s finish but on the penultimate lap, Alonso slowed with a mechanical problem, handing tenth to Grosjean and 12th to Magnussen.

Nico Hülkenberg came eighth for the Renault Sport F1 Team while Enstone team-mate Jolyon Palmer finished just outside the points in 11th.

Seven rounds into the schedule, Haas is eighth in the constructors standings with 15 points. Seventh placed Renault is just three points ahead and ninth-place Sauber is 11 points back.

Grosjean said: “It was a tough race, we needed a bit of luck at the end, which we got with [Fernando] Alonso retiring, and we managed to get a point. It’s great for the team but we missed a bit of speed.”