Grosjean gives Haas perfect preparation for home race

Haas F1 Team head to Silverstone for Sunday’s British Grand Prix on the back of it’s best-ever finish.

The Banbury team scored a point-paying result for the fifth consecutive race as Romain Grosjean earned a sixth place in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix Sunday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The result marked the squad’s best finish so far in the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship and the eight points Grosjean delivered significantly bolstered the team’s seventh-place standing in the constructors ranks. With 29 total points – the same amount Haas F1 Team scored all of last year – they have opened up an 11-point gap over Renault and cut the deficit to sixth-placed Toro Rosso to just four points.

Banbury team-mate Kevin Magnussen was poised to join Grosjean with another points-paying effort. But while running 11th and just a tenth of a second shy of the tenth-placed Williams of Lance Stroll, a hydraulic issue on lap 30 sent Magnussen to the garage.

Grosjean and Magnussen are now 13th and 14th, respectively, in the drivers’ championship. Grosjean has 18 points and Magnussen has 11 points.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “Again, we were up for having two cars in the points but we’ll get there. Fantastic from Romain, he drove a calm, solid race and it was our best result of the year.

“We’ll have some lows after this but we’ll enjoy what we’ve got and keep on digging for more points.”

Grosjean said: “It was a great race and a great job by all the guys. I was happy with the car all weekend long.

“There are a few things we need to improve but we were the best of the rest. We showed that when we get everything to work on the car we’re strong.

“It’s the experience of getting everything working in the window all the time that we’re missing a little bit. This was only our 30th race ever, so we can’t have everything.”

Magnussen added: “I could easily have been up there with Romain but there are only a few days to wait then we’re at it again.”