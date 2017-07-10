Grosjean earns best ever finish for Haas F1 Team in Austria

Haas F1 Team scored a point paying result for the fifth consecutive race as Romain Grosjean came sixth in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The result marked the Banbury squad’s best finish so far in the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship and the eight points Grosjean delivered significantly bolstered the team’s seventh-place standing in the constructors ranks.

Valtteri Bottas won Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix from pole and the other Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

It was the Brackley driver’s second career Formula One win, following his maiden victory in the Russian Grand Prix. Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was second.

Grosjean started sixth in the 71-lap race around and a good start saw him climb to fourth on the opening lap but the faster entries of Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen and Hamilton passed Grosjean within eight laps. Grosjean made his sole pit stop on lap 37.

Resuming in eighth place, he was elevated back to sixth following pit stops from Force India’s Esteban Ocon and Williams’ Felipe Massa. Sergio Perez of Force India was in Grosjean’s tracks through to the finish but remained a consistent three to four seconds in arrears to the checkered flag.

Banbury team-mate Kevin Magnussen was poised to join Grosjean with another points paying effort but, while running 11th and just a tenth of a second shy of the tenth placed Williams of Lance Stroll, a hydraulic issue on lap 30 sent Magnussen to the garage. Magnussen had started 15th on a new set of Red supersoft tyres and had yet to pit before his day ended prematurely.

Jolyon Palmer came 11th for Renault Sport Formula One Team with Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg two places further back.