Grosjean and Magnussen aiming for more points

It’s getting tight in mid-division as the Haas F1 Team head to this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

When Singapore came upon the scene, it was more than just a new venue. It was Formula One’s first night race and the first street circuit in Asia.

Every time we run maximum downforce, the car seems to work better Romain Grosjean

The lights are bright at Marina Bay and Haas F1 Team wants to shine.

The Banbury outfit comes into round 14 of the 20-race Formula One schedule in an incredibly tight battle with fellow constructors Toro Rosso and Renault.

With 35 points earned so far this season to place itself seventh in the constructors standings, Haas trails sixth-place Toro Rosso by just five points while holding only a one-point advantage over eighth-place Renault.

The margins can change drastically with a strong, points-paying performance and drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are keenly aware of that.

Grosjean last scored points in the Belgian Grand Prix with a seventh-place drive. Magnussen’s most recent point-scoring effort was a seventh-place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Grosjean said: “Every time we run maximum downforce, the car seems to work better. We’ve got a better efficiency between drag and downforce, so that’s good.

“The key for us in Singapore will be to get into the tyre window. If we do so, we’ll be in a good place. But again, that’s not easy to achieve.”

Magnussen added: “I think we were a little bit wrong in our tyre choice in Monza in the wet.

“The car was handling well on the full wet but on the intermediate tyre, it was wrong for us, as we couldn’t get any heat into it.

“This is a new tyre and you learn all the time. Lesson learned, for sure!”