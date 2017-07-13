Frustrated Palmer is so close to being in the points

Renault Sport Formula One Team’s Jolyon Palmer finished just half a second away from the points with his third 11th place finish of the season in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg finished in 13th as a consequence of a poor start off the line. But both drivers will now be focussed in this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

It’s my home race coming up and Silverstone’s a great track with a lot of fast corners. It’s one I really like to drive, so hopefully that can be the one that gets me in the points Jolyon Palmer

Hülkenberg said: “It was a difficult race for me. I had a terrible start; I triggered the anti-stall mode where the clutch kicks in to protect a stall from the engine, because grip on the grid is quite high here.

“That was the beginning of the end for me, I was almost last before the first corner and from then onwards it was clear that it was going to be a difficult afternoon. We need to review what happened and fully focus on Silverstone.”

Palmer said: “It’s my third race with an 11th place finish, once more within touching distance of points. I had Lance Stroll in my way for just over 40 laps and couldn’t get past him, which was frustrating.

“I need to focus on qualifying better but throughout the weekend the pace seemed improved so overall there are some positives.

“It’s my home race coming up and Silverstone’s a great track with a lot of fast corners. It’s one I really like to drive, so hopefully that can be the one that gets me in the points.”

Managing director said Cyril Abiteboul added: “After Baku, the Austrian Grand Prix represents the second opportunity we missed to score points. On a positive note, we see that our engine programme is heading in the right direction, allowing for a strong race pace and a new podium.

“We are turning the page and look forward to a quick turnaround to Silverstone. The British Grand Prix marks the beginning of a sequence of strong chassis developments.”