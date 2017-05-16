Phillips and Faulkner set their sights on success

Banbury United have appointed Kevin Phillips as manager of their women’s team.

Phillips, who will be assisted by Kath Faulkner, has extensive experience of managing men’s and female teams as well as younger players over the last ten years.

As a player, he was part of the under-21 teams at Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke. He has managed the men’s and women’s Army Royal Logistic Corps and sides in the Banbury District & Lord Jersey League. He holds a Level 2 FA coaching qualification.

Faulkner spent 18 years playing in senior women’s football, including eight years with Oxford United playing under some of the best coaches in the county.

She had three seasons with Banbury United before retiring and holds a Level 1 coaching qualification.

Phillips said “I am very excited about the prospect of working at Banbury United and am proud to have been appointed the manager of the women’s team.

“Women’s football has changed over the past ten years through the support of the FA and their new ‘Gameplan for Growth’, it’s an exciting time to be part of women’s football.”

United vice-chairman Martin Cantrell added: “These are very exciting appointments and we are confident that they will lead to the club having a vibrant and successful women’s team that is attractive to local players.”

Home games will be played at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Sundays. If you are over 16 and are interested in playing for the women’s team then please email women@banburyunitedfc.co.uk or phone Kevin Phillips on 077340 60314.