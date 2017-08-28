Young Saints are sunk by Parsons

A solitary goal from Callum Parsons sunk Brackley Town Saints as UHLSport Hellenic league leaders Highworth Town maintained their impressive start.

A much changed Saints welcomed back keeper Dan Farrell for Saturday’s premier division clash while 16-year-old midfielder Keegan Giles made his debut.

Highworth dominated early on and broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Parsons was quickest to a rebound off the bar to put his side ahead.

Just past the half-hour mark Saints created a chance for striker Josh Bowden but his shot struck the post. But Saints keeper Dan Farrell, relishing his opportunity to play, made save after save to keep his side in the contest.

After the restart, a Matt Johnson free-kick was headed just over by Bowden and a Saints’ corner led to the best chance of an equaliser but Highworth cleared off the line. Midfielder James Hammond shot just over from the edge of the area and Saints forced a number of late corners.

An impressive second half from Saints but without reward and the visitors stay top. But Saints will take heart from another strong performance and the impressive debut made by Giles.