Williams at the double as Saints record back-to-back wins

Brackley Town made it back-to-back wins in Vanarama National League North but they had to survive a late comeback at lowly Boston United.

Kevin Wilkin’s side won 3-2 in Saturday’s clash at York Street where in-form striker Aaron Williams bagged another two goals.

Saints raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening quarter of an hour. Andy Brown had plenty of time and space after latching on to Jack Byrne’s pass to fire a low drive past keeper George Willis in the tenth minute.

Saints doubled their advantage five minutes later when Williams got to the byline before pulling the ball back across the six-yard box for Shane Byrne to fire into the roof of the net.

Ashley Hemmings had a long range effort go wide for Boston and Karl Hawley’s near-post flick went the wrong wide of the upright but Saints were strong at the back.

Williams bagged his second goal two minutes after the restart, knocking home the rebound after Willis parried Adam Walker’s shot.

That should have been game over but Hemmings gave the Pilgrims a glimmer of hope when he converted a 54th minute penalty after Jordan Keane’s header was handled.

Boosted by the goal, Boston enjoyed their best spell, Keane’s header was saved by Danny Lewis while Hawley and Hemmings were off target. Williams should have completed his hat-trick but he fired wide from close range after Willis had denied Walker.

Substitute Jay Rollins reduced the arrears in the 73rd minute when he diverted Hemmings’ effort into the top corner. But Saints held on to preserve all three points and remain in fourth place in the table.

As for Boston, it proved to be manager Adam Murray’s final game in charge as he resigned within hours of the defeat.