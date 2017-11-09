Will Sandy be able to provide United’s extra firepower?

Banbury United manager Mike Ford will be hoping Elliot Sandy has lost none of his form in front of goal.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder had two spells with Saints between 2006 and 2014, interrupted by a short spell with Oxford City and loan spells with Corby Town, Leamington and Kettering Town.

But it was at St James Park where Sandy was a goal scorer of some repute from his attacking midfield position and that is something United could do with right now.

Apart from top scorer Louis, United have struggled to find goals from other areas, especially midfield.

Charlie Hawtin and Matt Peake-Pijnen have been on the mark in recent games, having both been switched to wing-back in those games with Ford opting for a three-man central defensive system.

Sandy’s arrival comes at the right time for a United side that has not won an Evo-Stik Southern League home game since the end of August.

Home form is an issue but, as Ford points out, most of those games have been against the top sides as opposed to lesser teams on the road.

He said: “We’ve played a lot of the top teams at home and our form has not been great, away it’s been good but that has been against teams in the lower half. At the end of the season we will have played every team twice and that will be the right time to judge whether we’ve been better at home or away.”