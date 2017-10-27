Wilkins looking for Williams to keep it up

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be hoping Aaron Williams can maintain his hot streak, having netted in the last six games, at Boston United in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

Williams gabbed a brace as Saints moved up to fourth with a 3-1 success over third-placed Blyth Spartans last weekend.

But the flip-side is that the on-loan Newport County striker’s goals have alerted his parent club who may look to recall him when his initial loan spell expires in January.

In the meantime, Wilkin is just happy to see Williams bang in the goals.

He added: “Fair play to Aaron [Williams], he’s found his mojo again and Newport are starting to show an interest in him since he’s scoring. He makes such a good connection with the ball that he is always confident that he will score.

“But it’s not just his goals, his work ethic is fantastic for us.”