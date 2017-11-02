Wilkin wary of threat to good run at Darlington

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to make it three wins on the spin in Vanarama National League North.

Saints make the long trip to Darlington on the back of victories over Blyth Spartans and Boston United.

They’ve not been having the season they wanted, so they will be looking to get their campaign up and running Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Tommy Wright has recently taken over at Darlington and Wilkin is fully aware of the impact a new manager can make, as happened at York City earlier this month.

Wilkin said: “It was a tough game there last season, on a difficult surface. They’ve had a change of manager recently because they’ve not been having the season they wanted, so they will be looking to get their campaign up and running.”

Alex Gudger misses out as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension but Jimmy Armson, who came on at Boston, is getting match-fit by the week. However, Armson may have to be patient if Saints keep winning and scoring goals with Aaron Williams bagging one more last weekend.