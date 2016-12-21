Wilkin relieved to get back on track

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows the festive doubler-header with Gloucester City could prove pivotal in his side’s push for the play-offs.

Saints are back up to sixth in Vanarama National League North ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Gloucester at St James Park.

Saints make the return trip to City on New Year’s Day and that will be part of a great battle to make the play-off positions come April in a division with the toughest composition of teams for several years.

Wilkin was delighted to see his side quickly get back on track at Stalybridge Celtic following Saturday’s first away defeat of the season and said: “It was a hard fought victory and it was important for the players to bounce back.

“There were lots of reasons why we lost at Bradford and missing Alex Gudger was one of them as the back four didn’t look balanced.

“We weren’t at our best and probably didn’t deserve to win it but we didn’t deserve to lose it either. It’s a very competitive league this time, any team can beat anyone on their day.”

Saints will train on Friday and Wilkin hopes that James Armson, who missed Tuesday’s trip to Stalybridge, will have recovered from Tonsolitis in time.

Wilkin has recently added former Banbury United and Oxford City winger Kynan Isaac to his squad and added: “We needed to add to the squad on the left side of the pitch and hopefully Kynan can give us something different out there.”

Monday’s game against Gloucester is a 3pm kick-off at St James Park.