Wilkin looks for Saints to bounce back from first setback

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to bounce back from their first Vanarama National League North defeat at Alfreton Town on Tuesday.

All good things must come to an end and that was the case on Saturday at Saldford City where Town’s 18 game unbeaten run was halted in a 2-0 defeat.

Goals either side of the interval secured the points for a strong City side on an afternoon when Saints struggled to get going in a tight game that was absorbing rather than exciting for the spectators.

Wilkin said: “They scored at good times and managed the game well so credit must go to Salford. There were few chances really at either end but we did not convert key moments into the goal that could have changed the game.”

It was the visitors with early opportunities to open the scoring as Aaron Williams was twice denied before Lee Ndlovu’s close range header was cleared off the line.

Salford’s Anthony Dudley hit a fierce shot that Danny Lewis tipped on to the post at full stretch midway through the first half but the breakthrough came three minutes before the interval. Mike Phenix’s shot was only pushed away by Lewis and Jack Redshaw made no mistake following up.

The visitors had a chance to equalise five minutes after the restart as Ndlovu’s header went just wide after a fine run by Matt Lowe created the opening. But the Ammies doubled their lead in the 53rd minute with Redshaw’s second goal of the game as he finished well from Josh Askew’s cross.

Lewis saved Dudley’s well struck effort but that was the extent of it as Salford defended their lead. Despite Saints’ possession clear cut chances to set up a tight finish to the game were rare and Salford ran out comfortable winners.