Wilkin is not getting carried away

Kevin Wilkin is more than happy with the way his side has started the season, with four wins from four games, but knows there will be tougher tests ahead.

Wilkin said: “Four wins is pleasing and all we’ve tried to do is continue the good work we did last season. The boys are playing to a good level and we want them to try and continue that but nobody is getting carried away.

“There will be some bigger challenges than what we’ve faced so far but we’re fully aware of that.”

Looking back on Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Nuneaton Town, Wilkin added: “One more goal at home last season and we would have been into the play-offs, that was how close it was. Scoring goals at home was our downfall and we should have had more goals against Nuneaton.

“But we got into good areas and I was pleased with the way we played, trying to pass the ball, and the boys are playing at a good level.

“It would have been nice to have got a second goal but we deserved the win and all credit to the players for a really solid performance that showed understanding of the game and some real quality.”