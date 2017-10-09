Wilkin frustrated as Saints fail to make their point

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was disappointed not to return from York City with a point.

Saints lost 2-1 in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash at Bootham Crescent where veteran striker Jon Parkin bagged both goals. It was only Saints’ second defeat of the campaign as they slipped down to fifth.

Parkin’s goal had been the difference between the sides when they met in last season’s Buildbase FA Trophy quarter-final and so it proved again in the first ever league encounter. Aaron Williams had cancelled out Parkin’s opener but the veteran striker popped up to bag the late winner.

Wilkin said: “We deserved a point no doubt, we sensed they were flagging and the second half was all us. Our fitness levels are high because these players look after themselves despite being part-time.

“But this result hurts, I am really disappointed we’ve not taken anything from the game. We had a very good chance just before we scored that we didn’t convert, our goal was excellent but they hit a terrific strike late on to win it.

“They got the break and credit to them for taking it.”