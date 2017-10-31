Wilkin delighted to get three more points

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side make it back-to-back Vanarama National League North wins at Boston.

Saints recorded a fifth win in six visits to York Street after another five-goal affair in which Aaron Williams bagged his seventh successive goal in league and FA Cup games.

Our back three were really excellent and Gaz Dean in particular was outstanding making some towering headers under pressure Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Boston manager Adam Murray resigned within hours of the defeat but Wilkin said: “I am delighted with the three points because this is a difficult place to come and win.

“The second half was tougher than we had expected at halftime. The long throw was a real weapon even from the halfway line and they loaded the ball into the box with the swirling wind.

“The penalty gave them a life line and they built up a head of steam so we had to be resilient. Our back three were really excellent and Gaz Dean in particular was outstanding making some towering headers under pressure.”