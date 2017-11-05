Wilkin delighted to gain another win on the road

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side make it three wins on the spin and go third in Vanarama National League North.

Saints returned from Darlington with as 3-0 victory thanks to first half goals from Andy Brown, Aaron Williams who extended his scoring record to eight successive league and FA Cup games, and a late third from Ellis Myles.

I am pleased with the result of course but especially with the manner of the win Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

“I am pleased with the result of course but especially with the manner of the win,” said Wilkin.

“It was a strong team performance. There are individual performances of high quality I could single out but today it was a really strong collective effort in all departments.

“We need now to capitalise on this run of three wins and to keep this going and perhaps hope to close that gap at the top.”