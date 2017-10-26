Wilkin answers critics as Saints look to push on

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to make it back-to-back wins at Boston United on Saturday.

Saints are back up to fourth in Vanarama National League North following last weekend’s victory over third-placed Blyth Spartans. That ended a run of six games without a victory but Wilkin was surprised that some were questioning his side’s ability to stay with the pack.

Some people were saying that Saturday’s game against Blyth Spartans was make or break for us! Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin always maintained his side’s five-match winning start had to be put into context as it was against teams who were not expected to be at the top end of the table. But Saints have stayed in around the top five and Wilkin will be looking for his side to push on at lowly Boston.

Wilkin said: “Some people were suggesting that Saturday’s game against Blyth Spartans was make or break for us! There is still a long way to go this season so I don’t see how they could say that.

“This division is so tight this time from top to bottom and, with the exception of North Ferriby United, there are not a lot of points between all the teams. No-one is running away with the title and some of the top teams have still got to come to us.”

And Wilkin will be hoping Aaron Williams can maintain his hot streak, having netted in the last six games. But the flip-side is that the on-loan Newport County striker’s goals have alerted his parent club who may look to recall him when his initial loan spell expires in January.

In the meantime, Wilkin is just happy to see Williams bang in the goals.

He added: “Fair play to Aaron [Williams], he’s found his mojo again and Newport are starting to show an interest in him since he’s scoring. He makes such a good connection with the ball that he is always confident that he will score.

“But it’s not just his goals, his work ethic is fantastic for us.”