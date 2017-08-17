United set bar high as they look for repeat

Banbury United won their opening three games last season and have the chance to repeat that feat on Saturday.

The Puritans travel to Hitchin Town with back-to-back Evo-Stik Southern League wins in the bag.

hjh Puritans boss Mike Ford

United won their opening three games last term but then lost four on the spin and manager Mike Ford will want to make sure complacency does not creep in.

Ford said: “I was aware in pre-season there may be a risk of second season syndrome with the players having achieved so much last time. But the players have shown a good approach so far and I’m delighted to win the first two games with a couple of really good displays

“I told the players that if they produce the performances the results should take care of themselves. But Hitchin will still be hurting after the disappointment of missing out in the play-offs last season and they will be going all out to beat us on Saturday.”

Sam Humphreys comes back into the reckoning after missing the midweek victory at Chesham United but Daren Pond is still unavailable for one more game.

United have found goals easy to come by so far but Ford knows his side must cut out the errors to prevent conceding goals and that’s something he will address in training this week.

He said: “Looking at us on Saturday and Tuesday, we’ve got lots of ways to score goals and win games but we need to manage games better.

“I can’t be too critical because we’ve put on a good show and displayed lots of qualities teams need to win games. We’ve got six points from six so it’s been a good couple of games for us.”