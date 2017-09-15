United need to get back to the basics says Ford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says his players have to get back to basics.
We have a philosophy of trying to play the right way and be hard workingPuritans boss Mike Ford
Following a great start to the Evo-Stik Southern League campaign, the Puritans have lost back-to-back games and conceded seven goals in the process.
Ford said: “I don’t believe I’ve got a group of players who are arrogant or complacent, who think they just have to turn up to win games. We have a philosophy of trying to play the right way and be hard working.”
Ford said he took full responsibility for the two defeats, adding: “We were too loose on Saturday against Frome and I wanted to make sure we were more difficult to beat against Redditch so I went with that team selection.
“But I got it wrong against Frome and got it wrong on Tuesday, so I’ll just have to make sure I get it right on Saturday!”
