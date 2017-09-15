Search

United need to get back to the basics says Ford

Banbury United manager Mike Ford
Banbury United boss Mike Ford says his players have to get back to basics.

Following a great start to the Evo-Stik Southern League campaign, the Puritans have lost back-to-back games and conceded seven goals in the process.

Ford said: “I don’t believe I’ve got a group of players who are arrogant or complacent, who think they just have to turn up to win games. We have a philosophy of trying to play the right way and be hard working.”

Ford said he took full responsibility for the two defeats, adding: “We were too loose on Saturday against Frome and I wanted to make sure we were more difficult to beat against Redditch so I went with that team selection.

“But I got it wrong against Frome and got it wrong on Tuesday, so I’ll just have to make sure I get it right on Saturday!”