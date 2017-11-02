United get big boost for tough schedule

Mike Ford has already stated his side’s home form needs to improve and it will have to for the next two Evo-Stik Southern League games.

Following this Saturday’s fourth instalment of the series with Tiverton Town, Banbury United entertain Kings Lynn Town on Tuesday.

The players should be turning up here on Saturday really buzzing Puritans boss Mike Ford

November is looking a tough month and Tiverton make a quick return to the Banbury Plant Hire Communuty Stadium on Saturday. But the Devon side showed enough in the three games between the two clubs so far to suggest Saturday’s game will be just as tight.

Three days later Kings Lynn come to town and the Linnets have recently acquired former Norwich City striker Grant Holt. That shows their intent on getting promotion.

But Ford’s boys go into the double-header on the back of Tuesday’s superb effort against Tiverton in the Buildbase FA Trophy replay.

Ford said: “That’s five games unbeaten and Saturday’s game takes on more significance. They are tough games coming up against the high-flying teams but they’re also ones we should enjoy.

“Away from home we are the top team in the division but our home form is not as good and I think I know the reasons why. One is that we’re not brave enough and another is that teams sometimes sit off of us.

“But the players should be turning up here on Saturday really buzzing.

“You would hope that Tuesday’s performance will have helped some of my players mature but you have to take it into the next game. Tuesday’s result should benefit us but 4.45pm on Saturday will tell us if it has.”