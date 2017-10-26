Tough test in the next edition of long saga

Banbury United and Tiverton Town will be getting to know each other very well.

Having beaten Tiverton in last month’s Emirates FA Cup, the Puritans travel to the West Country side for Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie.

That was a rip-roaring cup tie but I can’t imagine Saturday’s game will be a repeat of that Puritans boss Mike Ford

And the following Saturday, Tiverton are back at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium for an Evo-Stik Southern League game.

The Puritans head to Devon for Saturday’s first qualifying round tie on the back of a three-match unbeaten run following their first draw of the season in midweek while Tiverton are one place above them.

Tiverton showed enough in last month’s FA Cup tie to suggest Saturday’s clash will be a difficult for one for Mike Ford’s side. And the Puritans boss will have an eye on one player in particular – Levi Landricombe – who bagged a brace and could have had more goals in the FA Cup tie.

Ford said: “Tiverton went top after that cup tie but have been knocked back recently. Martyn Rogers knows how to get results in this division but so do we.

“Levi Landricombe caused us problems in the FA Cup tie. We went in at halftime behind but then had a purple patch in the second half and scored some great goals.

And it looks as though Ford will make changes for the tie, adding: “I need to think about freshening the side up, the same 11 players have started the last three games. But we go there in good spirits and I’m looking forward to it.”

Should a replay be required, it will take place on Tuesday.