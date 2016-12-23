Top six up for grabs if United can extend run

By the time Banbury United take on leaders Leamington in the New Year derby they could be back in the top six.

And what an achievement that would be in their first season back in the top division of the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The players are now very confident for the Christmas period and we can go to Redditch, play well and get a result Puritans boss Mike Ford

But to do so, the Puritans will have to extend their winning sequence to four games in the Boxing Day trip to Reddith United and hope Frome Town slip up against Basingstoke Town on the same day.

Redditch sit one place and one point above the Puritans who have three games in hand. If United can reclaim a top six place that would add a bit more spice to what is always a keenly contested derby with the Brakes, who are the team to catch this season.

United have rediscovered the winning habit – and their goal scoring touch in recent games – much to Ford’s satisfaction. Three straight wins at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, 11 goals for and only one against is impressive no matter the quality of the opposition in those games.

Redditch and Leamington will be far tougher tests but Ford said: “We’re in the top eight in the division for goals scored and top five for goals conceded. More importantly, we’re only ten points off our 50-point target.

“The players are now very confident for the Christmas period and feel we can go to Redditch, play well and get a result.

“It’s been a fabulous year for us, the back end of last season and the start to this one. We’ve only lost nine league games in 2016 and I feel we’re a top six or seven side.

“This club has got a very honest group of players who wear the shirt with pride and long may it continue.”