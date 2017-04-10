Thornton bags brace to earn three points

Hook Norton returned from Tytherington Rocks with all three UHLSport Hellenic League points.

The Brewery Boys won 4-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Tytherington where all five goals came in the second half. Steve Howkins broke the deadlock in the 65th minute and Dan Reeves doubled Hooky’s advantage two minutes later.

Luc Thornton increased Hooky’s lead in the 73rd minute. Callum Francis reduced the arrears in the 82nd minute but Thornton bagged his second goal three minutes later.

Easington Sports Reserves lost 3-0 at Bourton Rovers in Division Two West.

Dan Smith gave Rovers a second minute lead which Adam Webley doubled in the 57th minute before going to bag his second goal with a 78th minute penalty.

Brackley Town Saints lost 3-2 at Lydney Town in Saturday’s premier division clash.

James Addis gave Lydney a 27th minute lead but Kyle Wynne equalised within 60 seconds. Sam Elliott restored Lydney’s advantage five minutes before the interval but within five minutes of the restart Wynne grabbed his second goal.

But Lydney won it when Morley Lynette put the hosts back in front five minutes later and they held on to take all three points.