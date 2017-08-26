Super-sub Shamsi hits late winner as Puritans extend 100 per cent start

Super-sub Ravi Shamsi bagged a superb winner as Banbury United maintained their 100 per cent start to the Evo-Stik Southern League season.

The Puritans remain top of the premier division on goal difference from Kettering Town following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Bishops Stortford at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

But the Puritans had to come from behind to take all three points after Jason Williams broke the early deadlock. Jefferson Louis put United back on level terms before the break with his fourth goal in as many games and Shamsi came off the bench to hit the second half winner with his first goal for the club.

The opening half an hour saw United have slightly the better of proceedings but they fell behind in the 33rd minute when Ryan Richefond found Williams who cut in from the right before striking the ball from a narrow angle past Jack Harding.

United drew level five minutes later when Charlie Hawtin nicked the ball before sending Louis away and the experienced striker burst into the box and beat Tyler McCarthy from a tight angle.

United were again on top in the early part of the second half but had to wait until the 70th minute to win it but it was goal worth waiting for. Hawtin got down the right and his cross found Shamsi who teed the ball up and beat McCarthy with a sensational overhead kick.

The visitors rarely looked like getting back on level terms until the final five minutes when they put a lot of pressure on. But United saw the game out to collect a hard earned but deserved three points.