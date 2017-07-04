Stidder is tops and Sports get reward

Easington Sports striker Andrew Stidder has been voted the UHLSport Hellenic division one player of the year award.

The experienced striker picked up the most man-of-the-match awards by opposing managers out of all players in the division last season.

Stidder scored 25 goals in all competitions as Sports recorded their highest position in the league.

And the it was double for the club after chairman Richard Meadows received an award at the UHLSport Hellenic League seminar and AGM, in recognition for the work carried out at Addison Road and the progress made by the club over the last 12 months.

Sports have now completed over £210,000 of improvements to the ground and clubhouse and have recently passed ground grading inspection allowing the club to make further progress on the field.

Sports have entered the FA Vase for the first time this season but are still waiting to see if they have been accepted into the competition this year.

Meanwhile, Sports will be joined in Division One West next season by Ardley United.

Following the decision by long-serving chairman Norman Stacey to stand down - and manager Paul Davis’s resignation, new chairman Ian Feaver opted to step down from the premier division. The new manager is Craig Adey, formerly with Oxford City Nomads, who will be assisted by Daniel Leggit and former Oxford United striker Paul Berry.

In the first round of the Bluefin Sport Challenge Cup, Sports entertain Newent Town while Ardley travel to North Leigh and Brackley Town Saints visit Shrivenham.

The Perpetua Press Floodlit Cup first round sees Sports make the long trip to Tytherington Rocks and Ardley entertain neighbours Bicester Town.