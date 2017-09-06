Stalemate sees Saints regain top spot

A lack of goals at St James Park last season saw Brackley Town just miss out on the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

But, following the first stalemate of the season, Saints reclaimed top spot following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Tamworth. That was because previous leaders Harrogate Town lost to Salford City and were knocked off top spot by Kevin Wilkin’s side.

Tamworth exerted some early pressure with Callum Powell being denied by Daniel Lewis, Aman Verma shot wide and Reece Styche fired over. In between, Lee Ndlovu headed wide in a rare attack for a Saints side without the influential Jimmy Armson, following his injury at Harrogate Town.

But Tamworth had the better chances, Stephan Morley’s free-kick was headed wide by Verma and Styche forced Lewis to push the ball around the post.

Glenn Walker’s header was saved by Rowley but just before the break Charlie Shaw turned well in the box but was unable to take advantage.

After the restart, Saints had the better opportunities. Matt Lowe struck a free-kick high over the bar, Arron Williams cut in and tested Rowley and Shane Byrne’s shot from the edge of the area was deflected behind.