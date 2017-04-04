Sports make it three wins on the spin to round off

Phil Lines signed off as manager of Easington Sports after seeing his side end the season with three wins on the spin.

Sports returned from New College Swindon with three more UHLSport Hellenic League points on Monday.

First half goals from Andrew Stidder and Matt Glass settled the Division One West fixture as Sports won 2-0.

Sports had early chances, Stidder shot wide, Glass fired over and then headed wide of the far post. Stidder’s low drive was saved by the keeper before he robbed a defender but shot straight at the home custodian.

But Sports broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Conor Grant’s cross was controlled by Stidder before he turned and finished well from close range. Moments later Sports doubled their advantage when Josh Holloway did well to get to the bye-line before pulling the ball back for Glass to rifle home from the edge of the box.

Sports continued to create chances, Tom Smith volleyed wide and Holloway was denied by the keeper.

New College began well after the restart but Sports still had the better chances, Glass headed against the bar and Stidder headed the rebound wide. Glass had another effort cleared off the line and Holloway’s dipping shot just went over.

But it took a finger-tip save from Jack Goode late on to preserve a clean sheet for Sports.