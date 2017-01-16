Sports make it back-to-back wins

Easington Sports made it back-to-back UHLSport Hellenic League wins.

First half goals from Adil Hussain and Andrew Stidder plus a late second half strike from Josh Northam earned Sports a 3-1 victory over Cheltenham Saracens in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road.

Hussain gave Sports the perfect start, beating Pete Davies from the edge of the area. Despite going behind, the visitors enjoyed their best spell without troubling keeper Jack Goode.

Sports continued to create the better chances, Northam cut inside but shot into the side-netting and Davies tipped Stidder’s shot around the post at full stretch. But Sports doubled their advantage when Mike Spaull’s cross found Stidder who turned well to fire into the far corner of the net.

Davies kept his side in it by denying Stidder and Northam before the break while Goode saved well from Jamie Martin.

But the visitors reduced the arrears immediately after the restart when Martin’s cross-cum-shot evaded Goode and nestled in the back of the net.

Boosted by the goal, Saracens applied some pressure on Sports but the hosts held firm and gradually reasserted their superiority. They created the best chances as the half progressed with Northam heading wide and then being thwarted by Davies.

But Sports finally made the points safe when Northam turned well in the box to fire home via the upright.