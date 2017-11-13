Sports make amends at New College

Easington Sports made amends for last month’s defeat by New College to run out 4-0 winners in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash.

Sports got off to a flyer in the Division One West contest and New College could not handle the pace of the front three. Good combination play saw Nathaniel Lewars released down the right and he crossed low for Andrew Stidder to score at the far post.

Joe Eyre soon doubled the advantage with a fine solo goal, cutting inside to smash an unstoppable shot across the keeper into the bottom corner of the net.

But Eyre was injured in scoring and had to be substituted. Sports remained on top, carving out further chances through Mike Spaull and Antoni Torres.

Just after the half hour mark, Josh Rose headed home from a corner.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with both team passing the ball well. New College always lacked the penetration with their passing and Adam Rimmer was largely untroubled.

Spaull continued to offer a real threat down both flanks and the home keeper made several important saves. Substitute Callum Convey had several long range efforts before Spaull crossed for Stidder to head the ball into the top corner of the net.

Sports are back at Addison Road this weekend against in-form Kidlington Reserves so manager Darren Beckett will be hoping that the injuries to Torres and Eyre are not too serious.

Callum Parsons hit the only goal of the game as Brackley Town Saints lost 1-0 at premier division leaders Highworth Town.

Matt Johnson cut inside and curled a shot against the bar. Highworth squandered a glorious chance before Parsons scored from inside the area.

With Saints going in search of the equaliser, Highworth were always a threat on the counter attack but keeper Ali Worby along with defenders Dan Middleton and Lewis Baldwin superbly kept the visitors in it.

As the game drew to a close midfielder James Hammond became more influential driving forward powerfully against tiring opponents but Saints ran out of time.