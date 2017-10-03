Sports looking to shine under lights after setback

Easington Sports will be looking to mark their first game under floodlights with a win on Tuesday.

Sports entertain North Leigh United in Tuesday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash at Addison Road where they will play a competitive match under the new floodlights for the first time.

And manager Darren Beckett will be hoping for a better outcome than on Saturday. Sports conceded a stoppage-time winner as they lost 2-1 against Cheltenham Saracens in Division One West. An injury to in-form winger Joe Eyre added to the frustration for Sports.

Saracens are a much improved side in recent weeks and manager Ryan Betteridge has worked hard to bring together a physical side with experience of Hellenic League football and higher.

The visitors stamped their authority on the game all over the pitch. Sports eventually began to retain the ball better and began to compete with Charlie Hill filling in at left-back linking up well with Eyre.

The winger was twice denied by the offside flag before Eyre broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, taking another pass in his stride at pace he smashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner from just outside the box.

Two minutes before the break Josh Rose gave a penalty, Adam Rimmer got to Jamie Martin’s spot-kick but the ball still nestled in the corner of the net.

The second half was a dour affair as both teams cancelled each other out. Eyre tweaked a hamstring and, as a result, Sports struggled to stretch the visitors defence.

Saracens won it three minutes into stoppage-time when Sports failed to clear and Carl Griffiths headed home.