Sports end the year with a second home defeat

Easington Sports ended 2016 with a second successive UHLSport Hellenic League defeat on Saturday.

Shortwood United Reserves ran out 2-1 winners in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road where all the goals came in the closing stages.

Sports had the better chances in an even first half but were unable to make the vital breakthrough.

Craig Robinson headed against the post from a corner before Tom Smith saw his effort from a tight angle hit the other upright. In between, Andrew Stidder had a close range effort ruled out for offside before he headed over moments later.

Sports enjoyed their best spell just after the restart, Danny Poole saw his header saved by Lloyd Price before Stidder shot wide under pressure after breaking into the box. Stidder saw Price keep out another header before Durrell Livous headed over the bar.

Sports continued to look like the team going for all three points but it was Shortwood who finally broke the deadlock when a neat move ended with Tom Blackah converting from close range.

Sports sought a quick reply and Poole had a close range effort blocked on the line. But Shortwood doubled their advantage when they caught Sports on the counter-attack and James Singh applied the finishing touch after Jack Goode did well to keep out the initial effort.

Stidder pulled a goal back in stoppage-time when he poked home from close range but Sports ran out of time.