Serious injury to Howkins overshadows Sports’ success

Easington Sports striker Steve Howkins has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a serious injury.

Howkins sustained the injury during Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash game between Sports and Tytherington Rocks at Addison Road.

Sports won the Division One West fixture 9-1 but the match was overshadowed by the injury to Howkins, who was due to undergo surgery on Sunday for a cracked tibia and fibia, which resulted from him dislocating his ankle following a challenge from the visiting keeper.

Fortunately, paramedics were already at Addison Road, attending Rocks’ player Luri Esteves who had complained that he could not see very well. Sports were leading 4-0 at the time of the incident with Howkins having bagged a brace, either side of goals from Josh Rose and Callum Convey.

Following discussions between match officials and team management, the decision was taken to resume the match with a penalty which, in Howkins’ absence, Convey converted.

Mike Spaull marked his first action of the season following injury with a brace, Convey went on to complete his hat-trick and Sam Grant also got on the score sheet while Rhys Turberfield provided a consolation for Rocks.