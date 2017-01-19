Self earns special praise from boss Ford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford said Jack Self is starting to show how good a player he can be.

The midfielder capped an impressive display with a goal at Weymouth in Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League 2-2 draw. And Ford said Self is typical of the type of player he has at the club.

Ford said: “I have to get young players from clubs in the area and nurture them. Ollie Stanbridge was magnificent for me last season, even at the age of 36.

“You are not going to place him with a player like Jack Self. But you replace him and at some stage, Jack will be as good as Ollie was or even better.

“I’ve been in football since I was 16-years-old and young players need time. If we are in a position like Kettering who keep changing their players then Jack isn’t good enough and off he goes.

“But we have to encourage our young players too develop, grow and become better during their time with us.”