Same again as club plans to reunite old favourites

Following the success of last year’s inaugural former players day, Banbury United are holding another one next month.

It will take place at the Evo-Stik Southern League clash against Cambridge City on Saturday, February 4 at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. There will be free entry, buffet and complimentary drink for all former first team players.

The club was delighted with the response to last season’s first staging of the event with more than 50 former players who graced the pitch from the early 1960s through to more recent times returning for the day.

Club officials are keen to make it an annual event although it is likely to be a less formal event than last year. But officials are keen to have a day each season when players can return to the club and reminisce with former colleagues and supporters about their time at the club.

The club has already had confirmation that Tony Jacques, Jimmy Cassidy and Paul Duester, top players from the 1970s, are attending again.

Former players will have a complimentary pass left on the gate for them on the day by sending an email to Dave Shadbolt in advance at communications@banburyunitedfc.co.uk or call 07944671214.