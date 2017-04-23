Saints stretch unbeaten run but play-off hopes are over

Brackley Town stretched their unbeaten run to eight games on Saturday with a deserved 2-1 victory at Harrogate Town.

Goals from top scorer Jimmy Armson, with his 23rd of the campaign, and Alex Gudger secured all three Vanarama National League North points on the new artificial surface at Harrogate.

Saints will finish the season with only champions AFC Fylde bettering their away record but the play-off dream is finally over following results elsewhere going against Kevin Wilkin’s side.

Armson made the breakthrough in the 39th minute, hammering the ball into the net after Glenn Walker’s deflected cross was not cleared.

Armson and Lee Ndlovu had spurned chances to put the visitors ahead, both shooting narrowly wide, while Jack Emmett fired over when well placed for Harrogate in an open first half that was delayed due to a head injury to Luke Graham.

Gudger headed his seventh goal of the season from a carefully worked corner to double Saints’ lead in the 50th minute. The visitors missed a chance to go further ahead after an excellent passage of play set up Ndlovu whose shot was too high.

Joe Leesley’s well struck free-kick narrowed the deficit on the hour mark but the Saints’ defence was rarely troubled, with the visitors ending comfortable winners.

Saints will go into the season’s final game on Saturday against relegated Stalybridge Celtic still with the chance to claim seventh place and for a finish strong in front of their home supporters at St James Park.