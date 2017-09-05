Saints looking to make it back-to-back wins

Brackley Town Saints will be looking to make it two wins in four days at Royal Wootton Bassett Town tonight (Tuesday).

Josh Bowden bagged the winner as Saints returned from newly-promoted Fairford Town will all three UHLSport Hellenic League points in Saturday’s 2-1 success.

In an even first half both sides worked hard and played well without creating any clear goal scoring chances. But just four minutes after the restart Fairford were unable to clear a corner, the ball dropped to Sam Hartley and the central defender confidently beat the keeper.

With just over an hour played Hartley made a tackle which was judged by the referee to be a foul worthy of a second yellow card, putting Saints down to men. But a well-worked short corner from Greg Kaziboni and Matt Johnson led to Bowden scoring his 11th goal of the season to double his side’s advantage with 15 minutes left.

Five minutes later, Liam Gale struck a free-kick past Dan Farrell to reduce the arrears and give the hosts a lifeline. But Saints were able to see out the remaining few minutes to take the three points.